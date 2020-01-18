Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 377.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

