Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post sales of $67.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $270.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $278.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

III traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.88. 1,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a PE ratio of 287.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 451,658 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

