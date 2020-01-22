Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NSIT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,910,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com