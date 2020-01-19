Analysts Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.33). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

IRTC stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com