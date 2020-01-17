Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 2,036,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,070. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

