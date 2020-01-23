Analysts Anticipate J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.19. J M Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $108.14. 14,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in J M Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

