Analysts Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. KVH Industries also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.91. 95,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,035 shares of company stock worth $135,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com