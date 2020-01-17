Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $48.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.63 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $198.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $198.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $198.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $202.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.44. 93,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

