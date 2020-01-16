Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

LEVL opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

