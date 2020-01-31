Analysts Anticipate Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,287. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

