Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report $78.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.40 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $65.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $291.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $351.10 million, with estimates ranging from $346.44 million to $356.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com