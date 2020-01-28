Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 1,481,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

