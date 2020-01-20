Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

