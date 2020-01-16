Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,320,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

