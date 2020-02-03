Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.94) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. 10,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,145. The company has a market capitalization of $452.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.31. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

