Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) to report $639.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.60 million to $640.40 million. Madison Square Garden posted sales of $632.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

Shares of MSG stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.26 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

