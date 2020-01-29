Analysts Anticipate Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 16.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 72.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at $884,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

