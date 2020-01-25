Analysts Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to report $313.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.90 million and the highest is $321.20 million. MarineMax reported sales of $303.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 652,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

