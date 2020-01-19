Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.05 Million

Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $226.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.76 million to $226.42 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $283.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $949.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.54 million to $952.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $931.79 million, with estimates ranging from $904.04 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGP. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,751. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

