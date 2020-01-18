Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Micron Technology posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

