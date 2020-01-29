Analysts Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce sales of $55.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.30 million and the highest is $58.38 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $206.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $209.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $221.63 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $226.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Mobileiron by 52.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com