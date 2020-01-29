Analysts Anticipate Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

MDB stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $184.78.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133. 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mongodb by 79.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mongodb by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

