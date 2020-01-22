Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 226,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

