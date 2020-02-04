Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 254,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

