Analysts Anticipate Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of MLI opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,713 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $118,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,378 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

