Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.62. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. 57,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,508. The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

