Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce sales of $27.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $24.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $113.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $114.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.78 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $128.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 75,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

