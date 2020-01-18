Analysts Anticipate NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will announce sales of $101.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.11 million and the lowest is $99.70 million. NMI posted sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $372.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.30 million to $377.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $458.31 million, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $468.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NMIH traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. 468,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.29. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

