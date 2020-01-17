Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Noodles & Co posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 1,767.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 107,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.99. 4,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,327. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of 349.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.04.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

