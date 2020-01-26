Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 4,777,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,624. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

