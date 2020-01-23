Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

