Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report $441.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.00 million and the lowest is $438.14 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $393.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $58.26. 2,459,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com