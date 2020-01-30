Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. 1,113,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

