Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $783.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post sales of $783.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

PK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 3,278,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

