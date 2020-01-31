Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $404.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.10 million and the lowest is $399.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $405.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,087,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Park-Ohio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com