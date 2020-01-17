Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $378.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $235.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 270,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,727. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

