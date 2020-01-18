Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Perficient reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 206,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

