Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 160,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

