Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Pretium Resources also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of PVG opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34 and a beta of -0.64. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

