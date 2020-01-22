Analysts Anticipate Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Rev Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 200,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of -56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.91. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

