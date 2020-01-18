Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.81. Saia posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Saia stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 278,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. Saia has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Saia by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com