Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

SEEL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

