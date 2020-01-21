Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.17. Shopify reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shopify by 68.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Shopify by 39.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 184,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $454.88 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $154.10 and a 1-year high of $458.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.11.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

