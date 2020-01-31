Analysts Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $223.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.02 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $123.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $860.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $871.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $977.68 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $986.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 113,604 shares of company stock worth $2,757,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,409,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,994,000 after buying an additional 1,327,747 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,445,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,248,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,759,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 1,107,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

