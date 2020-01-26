Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.34. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.98.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 3,880,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,648. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

