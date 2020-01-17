Analysts Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $108.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.18 million to $111.54 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $93.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year sales of $403.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.45 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $469.37 million, with estimates ranging from $412.14 million to $493.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,973. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,582,000 after buying an additional 63,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com