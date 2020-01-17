Analysts Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.40 Million

Written by × January 16, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $108.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.18 million to $111.54 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $93.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year sales of $403.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.45 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $469.37 million, with estimates ranging from $412.14 million to $493.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,973. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,582,000 after buying an additional 63,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*