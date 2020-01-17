Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). Tenable posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. Insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenable by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 7,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Tenable has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

