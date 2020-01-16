Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 and sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,754. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com