Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will report $8.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.92 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.15 billion to $37.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.23 billion to $39.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

