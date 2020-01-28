Analysts Anticipate The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The Rubicon Project posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 83,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $631,300.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $1,861,709 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

